Government said it will relocate the head offices of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and the National Statistical to the country’s Capital City, Lilongwe.

The was revealed by the Minister of Finance Dr. Goodall Gondwe in Parliament on Thursday. Gondwe was responding to questions raised by opposition Members of Parliament (MPs), mainly the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

The MPs expressed concerns that the current location of the MEC head offices, jeopardizes the electoral processes.

“Madam Chairperson, through you, we would like to ask the Minister of Finance to relocate the MEC head offices to Lilongwe. The Minister should allocate some funds for the exercise, especially in the 2017/2018 national budget period,” said Salima north legislature, Yona Kamphamtengo.

In his response, Gondwe said plans were already there for the relocation of the MEC head offices.

“Madam Chairperson, I want to inform members of this House that Government has already started constructing a big modern house at Capital Hill. Different head offices of different Government departments, that are not in Lilongwe, such as MEC and National Statistical Office, will be relocated there,” said Gondwe.

However, the Finance Minister failed to disclose the exact period of relocating the offices; he only said “I can’t disclose it now, as we are hunting for the funds for the completion (of the building).”

MEC head offices are currently in Blantyre, while National Statistical Offices are in Zomba, the old Capital City of Malawi.