About 3000 police officers, who were deployed to provide security services to the 2014 Malawi tripartite elections, are yet to receive their allowances from the electoral body, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Maravi Post has learnt.

The development means that MEC owes MK30 million to the law enforcers, despite almost three years having elapsed.

The concerned police officials have demanded their allowances from MEC, but to no avail.

MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa, confirmed this, but said this is because the electoral body paid some police officials who did not show up as agreed.

“Yes, we still owe allowances to some police officers. What happened was that many police officers who received the allowances; then their bosses deployed them to provide security but they did not show up because they were assigned to other duties. These were replaced by their colleagues, who are yet to receive their allowances,” said Mwafulirwa.

Mwafulirwa said MEC will get the money from the police officers, who got the money in advance, but did not shown up after being signed to other duties.

However, Mwafulirwa could not indicate when the MEC would honour the payment. He said that would happen only “when the matters are resolved”.

Each police officer was received K20,000 as an allowance for the provision of security services during the elections.

Maravi Post has also established that the MEC owes millions of Kwacha to the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), for using its vehicles to transfer equipment, and vote materials.