LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) – The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Thursday, announced the postponement of the much awaited by-elections in four areas, due to lack of funding.

According the MEC calendar, the by-elections launch was slated for June 6, 2017 in all areas including Lilongwe Msozi North, Mayani North Ward in Dedza, Mtsiliza Ward in Lilongwe City West, and Lilongwe City South East constituency.

MEC’s chairperson Justice Dr. Jane Ansah, told reporters in the capital Lilongwe, that the Electoral Commission had no choice, but to postpone the elections to a later date this year.

Justice Ansah, disclosed that the decision was reached after the Malawi Treasury Department told the electoral body that the Commission could not be provided with funds for the by-elections.

She added that the elections will be held after the approval of the 2017/2018 national budget which is expected to allocate funds for the elections.

The MEC chairperson, assured all affected stakeholders on the decision that they should calm down, and that the decision affects all areas not a particular constituency or ward.

“We will no longer hold by-elections on June 6, 2017 as planned in all four areas, due to lack of funds. Government doesn’t have funds. Therefore, we need to wait for the next national budget allocation for the exercise,” Ansah said.

The development has caused great concern to opposition political parties as they were in top great and started campaigning in the areas for the elections.

But there is no other choice but to wait until government releases the funds to host the by-elections.