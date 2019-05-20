MEC reaches hard-to-reach Neno polling center

By Enock Naphazi, Mec Stringer

Hard- to-reach Chitika Village from Senior Chief Dambe in Neno will

have an opportunity to cast their ballot on May 21 2019 tripartite

elections, thanks to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for hiring the

locals to transport the polling materials to the area.

The area is cut due to the Mkulumadzi river, a development that

compels people to brave the water by entering the river to cross to

the other end.

According to Village head Chitika the pillars that were erected at the

river was washed away in 2013 and since then no political party or

candidates has paid attention to this problem.

Chitika thanked MEC for opening a polling center in the area saying in

the past elections it was difficult for his people to exercise their

right to vote as many of them could not manage to cross the river to

Kamoto where there is next polling center.

Ireen Kambambe who is one of the registered voter at Chitika said

Since the establishment of Chitika Village they have never seen a

vehicle in the village and things turn worse during rainy season where

the village is completely disconnected from other side of the river.

Kambambe 36 , said she is excited that for the first time she will

cast her vote in her own area at chitika polling center.

MEC recorded 147 registered voters from Chitika polling center

Meanwhile all the sensitive and non-sensitive polling materials have

been delivered to all 69 polling centers in the district by Sunday 8

am.

Neno district has two constituencies Neno north and Neno south and

four wards for councilors Lisungwi and Ligowe in Neno South, Chikonde

and Chilibondo in Neno North,

MEC recorded a total of 55,998 registered voters in the whole Neno district