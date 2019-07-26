MEC confirms that following the ruling by the Constitutional Court sitting in Lilongwe on Thursday, 25th July 2019, the Commission has been given five additional days to finish the exercise of collecting sworn statements from relevant electoral stakeholders. These statements shall be collected from those presiding officers whose results are being contested in court.

The Commission is informing the public that this is not an election issue but a court process. As such, the Commission’s lawyers have the right consult with the witnesses with full confidentiality and in the absence of third parties. No uninvited person will be allowed to be present or interfere with the process. Any attempt will be considered as an interference with the court process and they will be deemed to be in contempt of Court.

Further, the public is advised the Court has reminded the Police of its obligation to provide security to safe-guard the court process. In the event that the Police are inadequate for the exercise, it has been