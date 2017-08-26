LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Electoral Commission(MEC) on Wednesday announced the commencement of voters’ registration and inspection exercise, in preparation for this year’s October by-elections in some parts of country.

The by-elections are slated for Lilongwe Nsozi North Constituency in Lilongwe District Council, Mayani North Ward in Dedza District Council, Lilongwe City South East Constituency in Lilongwe City Council, Mtsiliza Ward in Lilongwe City Council, Ndirande Makata Ward in Blantyre City Council, and Nsanje Lalanje Constituency in Nsanje District Council.

The announcement after the Commission launched the campaign period for political parties to take their manifestos to voters for candidates.

In a press statement released and signed by MEC’s Chief Election Officer, Harris Potani, and made available to The Maravi Post, the registration exercise will run from August 24 to 28, 2017 in all the by-election centres.

MEC announced that the registration centres will open every day from 8am up to 4pm. This includes the weekend and during lunch time.

The Commission further said that it has mobilized sufficient equipment and personnel for the exercise to run smoothly.

The electoral body has since asked employers to release their employees, and parents to encourage their post-18-year-old children, to register.

“The Malawi Electoral Commission is informing the public that registration of voters and inspection of the voters rolls for those who already registered, will run from August 24 to 28, 2017. Persons eligible to register are Malawians aged 18 or those will have attained the age of 18 on the polling day which is October 17, 2017 and have not registered before.

“MEC will receive the nomination papers of candidates, September 8, 2017; however, aspirants are encouraged to take their nominations for pre-inspection on September 7, 2017 at their Constituency/Ward returning Office. For non-Malawians, apart from being of age, they should have been ordinarily resident in the country for the last seven years. Refugees and asylum seekers, are not eligible to register,” reads the statement.

Meanwhile, the Commission calls on all political parties and aspirants to collect nomination papers from the Constituency/Ward Returning Offices and District Council headquarters.