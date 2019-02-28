By Daisyderater Chaputula

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says all candidates for the May 21 tripartite elections or their representatives should take note that there will be a ballot paper template vetting exercise to run from 5th to 14th March, 2019.

According to the press release on 28 February, 2019 the Chief elections officer Harris Potani, said during the period all candidates or their representative are supposed to go to their details have come out on the ballot paper and sign for them.

“The exercise will be starting from 9:00 AM to 12 PM and the exercise will start on 5th March and it will end on 14th February, 2019,” Potani said.

Below is MEC’ full statement made available to The Maravi Post;

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is informing all candidates for the May 21 Tripartite Elections or their representatives that there will be a ballot paper template vetting exercise to run from 5th to 14th March, 2019.

During this period all candidates or their representatives are asked to go to their respective district, city or municipality council offices to inspect how their details have come out on the ballot paper and sign for them.

The exercise will be running strictly from 9.00AM to 12PM and the full schedule is as follows:

• 5th March: Chitipa, Lilongwe District, Chiradzulu, Blantyre City

• 6th March: Karonga, Lilongwe City, Zomba District, Zomba City,Blantyre District

• 7th March: Rumphi, Mchinji, Machinga, Nsanje

• 8th March: Mzuzu, Mzimba North, Dowa, Mangochi, Mangochi Town, Chikwawa

• 9th March: Neno

• 11th March: Nkhata Bay, Likoma, Ntchisi, Balaka, Mwanza

• 12th March: Mzimba, Kasungu, Kasungu Town, Ntcheu,Phalombe

• 13th March: Nkhotakota, Dedza, Mulanje

• 14th March: Salima, Thyolo, Luchenza

All candidates that wish to amend their details on the ballot paper are advised to bring supporting documentation like the national ID, passport and marriage certificates in case of names. For those that claim that their names on their National ID are incorrect they must bring proof of their application for change of name with NRB and a letter from NRB supporting this application.

Candidates are advised that this is an administrative activity and therefore, they need not to bring their supporters. Candidates who are engaged on the day of the meetings are requested to send their representatives.