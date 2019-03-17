BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is scheduled to launch the official campaign for the forthcoming May 21 tripartite election on March 19, 2019 at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in the capital Lilongwe.

MEC Chief Election Officer Sam Alfandika confirmed of the launch in a statement released and made available to The Maravi Post.

According to Alfandika, the launch will be held under the theme: “Consolidating Malawi’s Democracy through Peaceful Campaign.”

“During the campaign, the Commission will brief delegates on the state of preparedness for the elections.

The Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) will also make a presentation on “Regulation of Handouts during Campaign,” reads in part the statement.

Alfandika said all parties, candidates and the general public are invited to the launch.