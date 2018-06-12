Election voter registration staff hired by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) are warning of sabotage at the start of the exercise unless their allowance is increased.

The voter registration staff are given MK120,000 each for a fortnight which translates into MK8,500 a day.

But some staff, undergoing training in Blantyre, said they would take up their positions only if the allowance has been upped.

“The allowance is just too little compared to the current cost of living,” said one of the voter registration members.

MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa has dismissed the threats, saying the pollster could not be pushed with threats.

The registration of the voters for the 2019 polls starts this month in the central region amid reports that some voter registration staff have declined to take up their positions because of the low allowances.