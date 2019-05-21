MZIMBA-(MaraviPost)-In Mzimba, the #Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has suspended a ballot paper issuer at Davie Polling Center for being Found in possession of pre-marked ballot papers.

District Commissioner Thomas Chirwa has confirmed the incident in a telephone interview saying the said officer had the pre-marked papers in his pocket and they are the ones he was issuing to voters.

According to Times360, a suspicious voter brought the issue to the authorities.

Chirwa has also confirmed of a misunderstanding and commotion that erupted at Chafisi and Kavuula Centers in Mzimba West where some party monitors were allegedly telling voters which presidential candidate to vote for.

According to Chirwa the concerned parties were informed of the incident and the monitors have since been swapped.