By Malawi News AgencyThe Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is targeting to register 1,017,140 eligible voters in Blantyre, Mwanza, Chikhwawa and Ntcheu from 16th to 29th August 2018.

MEC’s Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Sam Alfandika saidthe Commission has established reserve personnel who are meant to take over the centre operations whenever they are incapacitated to work due to various reasons in order to insure uninterrupted service.

“We have reserve staff to take over the centre operation whenever any operator is sick or fails to show up for various reasons,” explained Alfandika.

The Chief Elections Officer added that the registration equipment has been serviced and repaired before the commencement of the fourth phase to ensure smooth operations.

“The MEC monitoring teams in each district have been groomed for high alert and responsiveness to the registration process related problems in order to ensure continuous operations in the centers.

The National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE’s Southern Region Coordinator, Enock Chinkhutha registered the body’s commitment to civic educating the masses ahead of and during the registration period.

Chinkhutha indicated that NICE has extended civic education through churches, mosques. market places and loud announcement through housing communities.

“For the fourth phase that is currently underway, we have also engaged volunteers who are going round sensitizing the people from door to door in Blantyre are mostly targeting the working class,” elaborated Chinkhutha.

However, Chinkhutha expressed people’s lack of confidence in the politicians as a setback in trying to convince people to go and register as they seem to have lost hope in politicians.

Still more, NICE is calling on the eligible voters in the districts of Blantyre, Mwanza, Chikhwawa and Ntcheu where registration is currently underway to patronize the exercise at all cost.

“Participation in elections is one’s right and responsibility. It must be utilized by all responsible citizens in a democracy,” added Chinkhutha.

Starting from 26th June to 9th November 2018, is the registration period for eligible voters in readiness for the 2019 tripartite elections and MEC is doing the exercise in phases.