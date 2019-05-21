BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah on Tuesday afternoon assured the nation that will drag to court the temporary officer who suspiciously transferred the country’s Vice President Saulos Chilima’s name to Likoma without his consent.

Dr. Ansah said the said officer is being hunted down for questioning behind the transferring of Chilima’s name.

She was addressing the second news conference at the main tally centre in Blantyre.

The UTM Party leader Chilima had to wait about 40 minutes before was allowed to cast his vote at St. Thomas Anglican polling center at Lilongwe City Centre Constituency.

The official voting closes at 10:25 hours tonight as the exercise wont extended to Wednesday.

About 6.8 million Malawians are expected to vote.