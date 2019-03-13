By Emmie Banda, Mec stringer Mchinji

As the vetting exercise is in process, Malawi electoral commission has urged people to report anyone offering for sale or buying a voter identity card or national identity card to their nearest police station.

The appeal comes after reports that some people are offering to buy voter certificates from registered voters.

MEC public relations officer Sangwani Mwafulirwa made the appeal in Mchinji after vetting exercise at Magawa secondary school.

Mwafulirwa said buying or selling voter certoficate is an offence and he assured the nation that their system is intact and that the reports they hear of buying and selling the ID” s puzzles them since even if one loses or sales their voting certificate they will still vote as they have not lost their right to vote .

”As long as you are a registered voter ,if you lose or sale your voter identity card you will still vote, we wonder what is the reason of those people buying or selling their identity cards, remember voting is by secret ballot and and once someone votes no-one knows whom they have voted for,and if some people were threatened that once they sell their vote they will not vote ,they should not be afraid since they will vote come 21st May,”said Mwafulirwa.

He emphasized that the right to keep ones voter certificate is bestowed on the holder, saying no one should keep someones voter certificate.

The MEC spokesperson further said they have been receiving calls and messages about issues of buying and selling voter certificate but the issues do not have value as the reporters do not provide adequate information

on who is involved.

He therefore urged those who raise the issues to provide tangible information and to help with the process.

Mwafulirwa added that politicians should stop scaring people that once they buy their voter certificates they will tear it apart and peoples names will be deleted in the voters role.

Speaking in an interview MECs commissioner Bishop Mary Mkosi said they will have independent auditors who will be verifying actual figures before taken to tally centers.

Commissioner Nkosi said the external auditors will be in all 193 constituencies to make sure that they have credible results on the ground before they are sent to to the main tally center in Blantyre..

”more information will be given to the stake holders but we are planning to engage external auditors, we will be putting in a tender to engage the external auditors to verify the results before they go to the constituency returning officers office so that all arithmetic is done properly before they are sent to the main tally center in Blantyre,”said commissioner Nkosi

She said this will add value and quality to the result saying the stakeholders will have confidence with the results.

She also advised the aspirants to have energetic and youthful monitors who know how to read and write and also trusted.

One of the independent contestants Dr Aaron Maluwa from Mchinji North constituency commended MEC for the colorful process saying it should continue with the process as it is doing right now.