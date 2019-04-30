By Grace Dzuwa

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Electoral Commission says on Thursday, May 2, 2019 will conduct a dry test run for the results management system.

According to the press statement released on Monday 29 and signed Chief Elections officer, Sam Alfandika says that during the exercise the commission will place staff and equipment in all the constituency tally centers and also set up a testing main tall center in Blantyre

Alfandika said that the pulling equipment staff will be given sample results to be used for the purpose of the test transmission from the constituency tally centres to the main tall centre.

“Political parties and candidates are welcome to place one monitor at each constituency tally centre at their own cost and should arrange with respective constituency returning officers. Stakeholders wishing to be present during the exercise at the main tally centre that will be at COMESA Hall in Blantyre are welcomed,” he said.

He also said that the commission would also like to further information the public that this test is being carried out to detect the system’s weakness or bottlenecks , if any.

‘Issues to do with congestion over the network and possibility of unlawful access to the network will also be critically assessed during test .

“The commission envisages there could be some problems encountered in some centres and this is the reason for the test so that any such challenges can be addressed before the 21 st of may 2019,” reads the statement.

A second targeted test will be run again before polling day only for the constituency tally centres where challenges may be encountered during the first test run.

Malawi goes to polls on May 21 this year.