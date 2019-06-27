BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will sell off electoral materials during an auction next month.

According to the electoral body, the materials to be sold were not used in the May 21 election and are not connected to the ongoing election case.

“The MEC is assuring all stakeholders that none of these materials was used in 2019 Tripartite Elections and, therefore, not in any way connected to the evidence to be tendered in court in the ongoing elections case,” the electoral body said in a statement signed by its Chief Elections Officer Sam Alfandika.

The statement added that MEC already deposited with the Clerk of Parliament all records for the 2019 Tripartite elections in accordance with section 119 of Parliamentary and Presidential Election Act.

Items to be sold off include old batteries, used tyres, cameras, printers, lamps, torches, tapes, tripod stands and memory cards for cameras.

The electoral body has since invited the general public and all interested stakeholders to a viewing session of the items on 27th June, 2019 at the MEC head office in Blantyre and MEC Regional Office in Lilongwe.