BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has proposed to shift elections date from May to September.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah informed Parliament Legal Affairs committee of the proposal.

According to Ansah, the proposal is part of the reforms the commission plans to effect before the next year’s tripartite elections.

The MEC chairperson said in May Malawi is in cold weather and there are short days and long nights geographically as compared to summer time in September which has long days.

“We think it would be better if the days are shifted,” MEC chairperson said.

However, Ansah said the change is not final but one of the reforms the electoral body are “contemplating to propose.”

However, chairperson of the Legal Affairs committee, Maxwell Thyolera, who belongs to main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) said the initial voting day should be maintained for next year’s polls and if anything change should be for 2024.

The opposition want the reforms to change the first-past-the-post and the-winner-takes all voting system and replace it with 50-plus-one provision for electing a president.

In an interview, the MEC decision has worried some Malawians who argued that the weather is too bad (hot) during the month of September, a development they said will reduce the number of voters.