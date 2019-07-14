In a statement made available to the Malawi Media, it says the Commission has noted with grave concern and deep regret a misleading and malicious statement from the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) inciting hatred and unkindness towards MEC lawyers and staff that have been going to various district councils to meet with presiding officers to collect information for filing in defence of its action as demanded by the on-going presidential election court case.

ON MCP misleading statements

In its statement released on July 13, 2019, the MCP is calling on Malawians to be vigilant towards and apprehend MEC lawyers and staff that have been going around collecting relevant information for the court case. The MCP statement falsely alleges that MEC staff are collecting signatures for “clandestine result sheets in exchange for money”.

The Commission would like to dispute and condemn the statement in its entirety as malicious, misleading and aiming jeopardizing the preparations by MEC in respect of the case in court.

The public should know that MEC lawyers and staff are meeting presiding officers to prepare for affidavits for the on-going court case. No presiding officer has been requested, forced or induced with money to sign for a new election results sheet or form as alleged in the statement issued by the MCP. The truth of the matter is that MEC lawyers and staff are in the process of preparing documents demanded by courts in defence of the action taken by the Commission in the declaration of the presidential results of the 2019 TPE currently under dispute.

The Commission would therefore like to express its disappointment with this careless statement as it has created animosity and endangered the lives and property of MEC staff. There are now threats issued to MEC staff from several quarters following this very careless and irresponsible statement.

In this regard, MEC is calling upon the MCP to withdraw this statement unconditionally or else MEC will make necessary applications in court for redress. The Commission also wishes to state that the MCP shall be held accountable for any loss of life of MEC staff or lawyers or loss or damage to property in the course of this exercise.

It is the sincere expectation of the Commission that all electoral stakeholders and the general public will take time to verify matters before issuing careless and inciting statements that have potential for dangerous repercussions in this country.

The Press release was signed by Mr. Sam Alfandika the Chief Elections Officer