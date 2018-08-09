[08 August 2018, Lilongwe] – Recent upheaval in the Malawian medical scheme industry, caused by unethical practices, has resulted in widespread client dissatisfaction. The Competition and Fair Trade Commission (CFTC) has become involved, by clamping down on service providers for inaccurate advertising and failure to completely disclose all terms and conditions. As a result, MedHealth has assumed the ethical obligation to intervene and address these pressing concerns.

An ethical breach boils down to a destruction of the foundation upon which a relationship is built. It is from this backdrop that MedHealth, one of Malawi’s healthcare insurance providers, has taken it upon itself to reassure clients that their healthcare insurance needs can indeed be catered to as promised. When any company breaches the trust of clients, this transgression affects all other stakeholders in the industry. The remaining companies have a moral obligation to restore faith in the credibility of the industry. MedHealth is stepping up to this responsibility – all for the wellbeing of health insurance consumers.

Accountability is the glue that binds healthcare provider and client

It is understandable when tremendous panic ensues among clients once they discover that they have built their health insurance upon shaky ground. Arbitrary product offering changes, failure to deliver what is promised, and increased premiums despite low inflation and a stable economy, are some of the complaints levelled at dishonest service providers. In addition to straining the relationship with members, these irregularities also threaten the very stability and sustainability of the scheme. However, clients need not be held ransom by the looming uncertainty.

The areas of weakness in the industry which are causing clients so much grief at the moment happen to coincide with the strengths of MedHealth as a viable alternative. A secure product offering, no premium increases in the middle of a financial year, and tenacity despite volatile and unstable economic periods are just some of the promises made by MedHealth. Clients depend heavily on reliable healthcare in exchange for monthly premiums paid from their hard-earned income. Accountability is the glue that binds this mutual exchange.

Innovative products are developed based on how members utilise their benefits

MedHealth provides an innovative alternative that can help consumers to regain their security. A service is only as good as its ability to cater to related needs. This is why MedHealth closely monitors how members utilise their benefits, so that products are aligned with the specific requirements of the end user. MedHealth has spearheaded some innovations due to client demand, among which are funeral cover, repatriation of mortal remains and personal health assessments. The no-shortfall provision has become a standard offering which competitors have failed to match. From the entry-level Care and CarePlus to the top-level PremiumCare, each option plan has a network of service providers within an accepted range. These are a few of many ways that MedHealth guarantees a seamless client experience.

Extensive product range with comprehensive cover

Given that health stretches beyond the confines of illness and is a lifestyle consideration, MedHealth has formulated products aimed at promoting sound health. Disease Management Programme (DMP), Medical Appliances, Wellness Programme, Personal Health Assessment, Emergency Evacuation and cash-less Foreign Referral, Repatriation of Mortal Remains, premium waiver in the event of the death of the principal member and lower premiums for dependants – all with standard terms and conditions – are on the menu of MedHealth’s offering.

The Malawian people are entitled to good service

Reflecting on the journey travelled by MedHealth so far, CEO, Bright Kamanga reveals, “When we began operations, it was solely to try to fill the gap in the industry caused by medical schemes that treat members like strangers rather than family. To this day, we still feel that there is much to be done in this respect, but our goal has transcended from filling the gap in the market, to having the barometer of honesty as a measurement of all that we do. We have seen our membership grow steadily over the past year since MedHealth was established. This growth has urged us to secure our place in the health environment and to find alternative ways of serving our members while also helping the communities around us. We tailor cost-effective products to cover people’s healthcare needs at an affordable price. Having major market share or copious profits is not our motivation. Offering good service to the Malawian people is what drives all that we do”.

Our commitment: “What is advertised is what is provided”

The people of Malawi have been short-changed for far too long with regards to their healthcare insurance needs. The era of misinformation, lack of accountability, disparate cost-benefit ratios and irregular service provision in the medical aid industry is reaching its end. The people of Malawi are now justifiably invoking their consumer rights. To their rescue comes a young, ethical and innovative company like MedHealth. The combination of market-tailored products, honest communication, as well as consistency, are the values that govern all of MedHealth’s products and services. Our unwavering commitment to existing members and those who choose us as an alternative is that what is advertised is what will be provided.

About Medhealth

MedHealth is a premier medical healthcare provider based in Lilongwe, Malawi with a satellite office in Blantyre. It was founded in 2017 by the visionary Mr Bright Kamanga. The scheme has over 345 clients, ranging from corporate firms to Small-Medium Enterprises. A team of 32 staff members manages MedHealth clients.

The dedicated board members are Dr Neil Nyirongo (Chairman of the Board), Elisy Chikamba (representing Khulysa Trust), George Chirwa (representing Kokoletso Limited), Albert Musakwa and Innocentia Ottober (who is also the company secretary through the law firm, Lloyds and Associates). They steer the company to continuously study the market so as to tailor products that are the best fit. MedHealth has joined key associations such as the Board of Healthcare Funders Southern Africa, partnered with Healthshare of South Africa and the Yashoda Hospital of India – to abreast with current trends and developments.

The industry has taken note of the value added by the company and within its first year of operations was awarded the second runner-up position in ‘The Excellent Service Awards’ (Insurance Category). It was the only health insurance company to be recognized for good service.

