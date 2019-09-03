MANGOCHI-(MaraviPost)-While some of his peers drop out of school and admire Lake Malawi fishermen, a 16-year-old boy from Mangochi District is determined to become a pharmacist.

These are not mere fantasies. Arthur Chibondo, who was a student at Zomba Catholic Secondary School, is a genius.

He has emerged the only one to have scored six points out of 46, 771 learners who passed 2019 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations the whole Malawi.

Malawi National Examinations Board Monday released results of the examinations which attracted 92,867.

The last time a candidate scored six points in such examinations was in 2017.

Arthur, whose father is a primary school teacher in the lakeshore district, was surprised by his feat.

“I expected to pass the examinations but it was a pleasant surprise learning that I had scored six points. I am yet to receive grades of each subject but I did well in mock examinations. I scored seven points. My dream is to become a medical doctor, a pharmacist in particular. I will continue working hard,” he said.

His father Shadreck, said he was not surprised by his son’s feat.

“He actually earned selection to Box 2 [Zomba Catholic Secondary School] after he wrote Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education examinations while in standard seven,” he said.

As of last evening, the family was still celebrating their son’s feat in this little known Sumani Village of Traditional Authority Nankhuma, Mangochi.

Even happier were Zomba Catholic Secondary School teachers who, unfortunately, could not grant The Daily Times an interview when going to press, saying only the headmaster could do so.