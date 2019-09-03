BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Spare some time to attend Sunday service of Prophet Chris Kapito and you will see great things happening that manifest God the Holy Spirit at work, through his little known anointed humble servant leading one of the fast growing International Ministries.

Through preaching about repentance and the forgiveness of sins, great things are happening as men and women bound in sin are set free with powerful testimonies by those that have been touched by the healing hand of God with so many favours registering as curses turn into blessings.

Attending the Sunday service at the Prophetic Ministry’s local branch at M’dala location near Kameza Round About in Blantyre, the Prophet, who is apart from being the founding leader is also Bishop and Apostle, focused his preaching on 2 Kings Chapter 6 of the Holy Bible where the lost axe in the river Jordan was miraculously brought to the surface by Prophet Elisha and in so doing, turning curses into blessings.

“Body without the Holy Spirit is the same as a dead one and when we pray, we must realise our weak point that we must first deal with before we seek miracles from God otherwise we won’t win,” said Prophet Chris in his preaching.

Having expanded to 16 churches in Malawi and Mozambique, the international ministries started reaching out to souls in 2009.

The ministry’s headquarters is in Phalombe district within the Boma.