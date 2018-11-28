27-year-old Paul Zuluka from Meadowlands, Soweto.

Paul Zuluka said his job is to satisfy women in bed.

“This is the best idea I’ve ever had. I love s.ex and am great at it, so I enjoy every moment. I get money for doing something I love,” said 27-year-old Paul Zuluka from Meadowlands, Soweto.

“I help married women keep their relationships going and reduce their stress.”

According to- Romance – Nairaland, he said he started his business in September 2015 because he could not find work.

“I’m a Ugandan graduate. I came to South Africa to get a job in 2014, but that didn’t happen so I had to do something,” said Paul.

But Paul’s Man-For-Hire business also has its challenges.

“I also get calls from men who offer me a lot of money to satisfy their wives, but I’m a man and am only available to women only because men cant be trusted. They can call you to sleep with their wives then kill you or take you to court for adultery,” he said.

Paul says it is also difficult when he has too many clients in one day. He says it becomes a problem when women book him for one round, change their minds and want three or four.

“It messes up my work schedule,” he said.

“They forget there are other married and divorced women who want a piece of me as well.”

Paul explained that sometimes women start getting too attached.

“I’m just doing my job.”

He says most of the women come from Sandton.

“Some even offer more cash. Some times I do 6 or more of them in one room to beat congestion as many want to be satisfied sexually”, he said adding that most of his clients are married women.

Daily Sun spoke to a beautful married woman who said Paul was perfect.

“My husband travels a lot because he works for government and many weeks pass without sex. I have Paul to satisfy me. I’m a businesswoman. Paul’s the best in the game than my hubby,” she said.

Another woman said she has a boyfriend but he doesn’t satisfy her, so Paul saves her relationship.

“I love my boyfriend and don’t want to lose him. What he doesn’t know won’t hurt him,” she said. Paul charges R400 for one round and R2 000 for 24 hours.