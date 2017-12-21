The Malawi Economic Justice Network (MEJN) has urged citizens to continue advocating for transparency and accountability in the implementation of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects.

MEJN Director of Finance and Administration Kondwani Kaunda said CDF funds belong to the citizenry and as such people should relentlessly fight for transparency and accountability from their district councils

and parliamentarians on all CDF projects.

Citizens should also participate in all developmental projects including those under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), said Kaunda.

Kaunda said the citizens should not be spectators in the implementation of CDF projects. As passiveness will lead to continued abuse of funds.

Citizens should therefore continue advocating for transparency and accountability in the implementation of CDF projects until they see some changes, said Kaunda.

Kaunda stated that the funds belong to the citizenry and as such they should relentlessly call for transparency and accountability from their District councils and parliamentarians on all CDF projects.

MEJN Executive Committee Member for Zomba Chapter Mphatso Zidana said it is important that citizens take the lead in budget tracking in their councils.

There should be coordination between citizens and their MPs for smooth implementation of CDF projects, said Zidana.

Director of Planning and Development for Mulanje District Council Emmanuel Bulukutu said citizens should know how to amicably engage their leaders.

Militant approaches will aggravate grievances between citizens and their leaders, said Bulukutu.