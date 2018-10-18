The Melania Trump look-alike seen stripping down in Clifford Joseph Harris, Jr. aka T.I.’s controversial video claims she has been getting death threats and is not scared.

Model Melanie Marden posted on Instagram that she stands “firmly” behind the decision to take on the role.

“I wanted to be brave, be fearless and for the first time in my life do a role that required nudity,” she wrote. “… It was a hard decision for me but I’m proud of myself for being so brave.”

She added: “I send love to all the people who called me names and made accusations or delivered hurtful insults. These are clearly deep wounds inside of you. That have nothing to do with me. For that I am sad and wish you much healing.

“To all the political people threatening me, I remind you this is a music video,” she concluded. “Relax!”

