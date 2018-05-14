WASHINGTON (MaraviPost) – Reuters and Media outlets monitored by the MaraviPost in the USA are reporting that, President Donald Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, has been treated for what was described as a benign kidney condition and will remain at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for the rest of the week.

According to CNN, Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement that Mrs. Trump, 48, underwent an embolization procedure to treat the kidney condition.”The procedure was successful and there were no complications,” Grisham said. “The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.”