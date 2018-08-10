Melania’s Husband United States President Trump has repeatedly and vehemently denounced this policy which he has referred to as “chain migration,” in which adult American citizens can obtain residency for their relatives.

However there was no tweeting from President Trump On Thursday as his Slovenian in-laws, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, became United States citizens in a private ceremony in Manhattan by taking advantage of that same family-based immigration program.

Asked if the Knavses had obtained citizenship through “chain migration,” their lawyer, Michael Wildes, said, “I suppose.”

He said chain migration is a “dirtier” way of characterizing what he called “a bedrock of our immigration process when it comes to family reunification.”

I guess in this case what’s good for the goose is NOT good for the gander. the word hypocrite in chief does come to mind