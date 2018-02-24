Memorial in honor of late Ambassador Necton D. Mhura, held at the Permanent Observer Mission of the African Union

NEW YORK-(MaraviPost)-Permanent Representatives from Petmanent Missions, led by chair of the Month of February of the African Union, on Friday held a memorial service in honor of late Ambassador Necton D. Mhura, who passed away on Monday.

Late Ambassador Mhura, whose remains are expected to be repatriated to Malawi this Sunday, succumbed to cancer at a New Jersey hospital.

His colleagues from the five regions of Africa paid their tributes at the memorial. A statement by Ms Florence Mhura, daughter of the late Ambassador followed the statements. This culminated in a statement by the Charge d’Affairs of the Malawi Mission, Deputy Oermsnent Representative, Mr Loti Dzonzi.

Below is the statement by the African Group Chair of the Month, Ambassador Lewis G. Brown, II, Permanent Representative of Liberia to the United Nations:

African Group memorial service, Permanent Observer Mission of the African Union to the United Nations

New York, 23 February, 2018

Excellencies, Members of the Mhura Family, Staff of the Malawian Mission, Ladies & Gentlemen

The passing of our colleague, the Late Ambassador Necton D. Mhura is indeed a shock and a big loss to the African Group. It is a double blow to me professionally and personally.

According to information from the Permanent Mission, Ambassador Mhura succumbed to cancer after a short stay at a New Jersey Hospital.

It is evident that he bore the burden of his condition in silent dignity and strength.

Firstly, Ambassador Mhura, who came to the New York diplomatic community in the same year as I did (2016).

I got to know Ambassador Mhura earlier than most of the colleagues when we were neighbors at 866 UN Plaza, before the Liberian Mission moved to its current premises.

Late Ambassador Mhura was a lawyer by profession and came to the post of Ambassador/Permanent Representative of the Permanent Mission of Malawi, after over twenty years as a lecturer at the University of Malawi.

Ambassador Mhura came into the role of facilitator to Malawian lawmakers when he engaged with them in accelerating Malawi’s achievement of the Millenium Development Goals, working in close collaboration with UNDP Malawi. Malawi has lost a dedicated and astute statesman.

He is survived by a wife and three children, we pray for God’s comfort for them.

Our condolences go to the family, his colleagues and staff at the Malawian Mission and all those who mourn his passing. May he rest in peace.

I thank You.