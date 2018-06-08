45 year old mentally challenged man identified as lmran Adam on Wednesday died suddenly after he hanged himself in a tree.

According to Mangochi police station deputy Public Relations Officer, Amina Tepani Daudi the incident occurred at Skull Rock Estate forest in the area of Traditional Authority (T.A)Jalasi in Mangochi.

According to the deceased uncle Danken Kassim, lmran developed mental disorders in the year 2016.

Daudi told the Maravi Post that on the afternoon of June 5, 2018 he was reported missing from his home that his relatives searched for him to no avail.

“On this fateful day, lmran was found lifeless while hanging in the Lindimire tree at the said forest using tree’s threads.

Matter was reported at Mangochi Police Station who visited the scene of incident along with medical personnel. Postmortem conducted at Mangochi District hospital confirmed that death was due to suffocation,” said Daudi.

The late Adam(45) hailed from Malekano village, T.A in the district.