The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has blocked one of the fuel importers in Malawi, Mount Meru Petroleum Company, orders it to stop operate its services in the country.According to a press statement released on Tuesday and signed by MERA’s acting Chief Executive Officer, Ishmael Chioko, the statement alleges that Mount Meru Petroleum Company has failed to remit levies to the revenue collector, as per the law.

The statement says that the decision to bloke Meru was made at an extra ordinary meeting in March this year, after the company’s servises were contrary to the laws of the country, especially on fuel imports.

“Kindly be informed that the board of Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) at its 35th extra ordinary meeting held on 24th March 2017, resolved that the importation license granted to Mount Meru Petroleum Company Limited, be suspended,” reads part of the statement.

“This is because the company has failed to remit levies as required by the law. Mount Meru Petroleum Company was accordingly informed of this decision.”

MERA further advised Mount Meru may resume to import fuel into the country, after its license is reinstated.

Mount Meru is also operational in Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Rwanda and Kenya.