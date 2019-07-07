By Patience Abeck

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has maintained fuel prices following a decline in the expenses incurred in transportation and delivery of the fuel commodities into the country.

Mera’s Chief Executive Director, Collins Magalasi, has confirmed maintaining the prices in a statement released today, July 7.

Petrol is selling at MK868.00, Diesel is at MK874.00 while paraffin is going at MK710.50.

The development comes amid rising costs of other goods and services including basic needs sugar, electricity and among others.