By Alick Junior Sichali

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) says it will make its decision in 2 weeks coming on the proposed tariff increment of 60% by the utility body Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom).

Mera Chief Executive Officer, Collins Magalasi, made the development in an interview with The Maravi Post, saying they failed to make the decision on Thursday, 30th August as earlier announced as they were finalizing looking into the proposed tariff.

According to Magalasi next week they will hold a board of chairs meeting on which they are doing to make a decision on the proposal by the utility body.

“We do not have a decision yet to make over the proposed electricity tariff increment by 60%, we were finalizing in looking in the proposal made by Escom,”.

“But in 2 weeks coming we are going to make the declarations over the proposal,” Magalasi said.

In the month of August, Mera had public hearings in the country to hear the views of stakeholders on the new base tariff by Escom which will run for 4 years.

Mera did the public hearings in Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

During the meetings, Executive Director for Consumers Association of Malawi, {CAMA}, John Kapito described the proposal of Escom as stupid.

Kapito said consumers cannot pay more for electricity in the country because people are spending most of their days in blackouts due to the load shedding.

“You cannot raise a product which you don’t have, even if you go on the streets and ask the views of the consumers on the matter they will tell you that they cannot pay much for the product they don’t have yet that is stupid,” Kapito said.

But, Chief Executive Officer of Escom, Alexon Chiwaya, said the new base tariff once approved will enable the utility body to be offering best customers services to the public.

The CEO of Escom said they have lined up a number of projects which will help to end the current power outages haunting the nation but they will require more money to implement them hence the suggested 60% electricity hike.

[9/1, 06:37] Sichali: Peoples Party NEC to meet on Sunday

By Alick Junior Sichali

Opposition Peoples Party (PP) says on Sunday will have a National Executive Meeting (NEC) were they are going to discuss issues that will keep the party strong in the coming elections.

The newly elected President of the party, Dr. Joyce Banda, revealed this saying at the meeting they will discuss a number of issues which needs attention of the party members.

Dr. Banda said among other issues to be discussed at tomorrow’s NEC meeting is to map the way forward as the country is fast approaching to next year’s tripartite elections.

Speaking after being re-elected at the convention, Dr Banda stressed the need for unity among party members saying that will strengthens the party dominance in the country.

Banda commended top party members for allowing candidates to freely contest for any position at the convention as that is pivotal for the exercise of intra party democracy.

“I thank the delegates for believing in me again, what I ask among the party members is that we must be united if we want to achieve our common goal of returning the government under PP administration,” Dr. Banda said.

Challenger for Dr. Banda at the convention, Leonard Mphinza accepted the defeat and promised to remain royal to the party’s leadership.

In her remarks newly elected vice president for Central region Beatrice Mwale said she will put extra effort to ensure that PP grabs more parliamentary seats in next year’s polls.

Some of the policies and development that Dr Banda pledged to continue if voted into power is to Universal subsidy programme, mining, energy, tourism and infrastructural development.