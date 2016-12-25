In this season of reflection, gratitude and joy, we would like to take a moment and address you, our esteemed readers. We would like to wish you all a merry Christmas and prosperous New Year. We thank you all for all your support over the year ending and years gone past. We promise to keep you updated, like we have always happily done over the years, with all the latest news, views and trends across the country and beyond.

Throughout the year, Maravi Post has strived to keep you updated on different issues ranging from economy, politics, education, and sports mong others. It is obvious that the year ending has been tough and rough for our local readers due to the fact that Malawi’s economic terrain has been, frankly speaking, worrisome. As if that is not enough, food shortages and floods also made the life even tougher.

But as we celebrate the birth of Jesus, it is also imporyant to note that Malawi as a nation, has also registered some achievements worth mentioning. The Malawi Queens made us proud by making it to third position on world ranking.

There is no doubt that the year is also ending well for the media and our readers thanks to the passing of Access to Information Bill; we will be able to give you news packed with the much needed hidden information.

We sincerely thank you our good readers for continuing to be an irreplaceable part of the Maravi Post family and we wish you, your families and friends good health and fortune and happiness in the forthcoming year.

We are looking forward to a busy 2017, oozing with enthusiasm to continue to provide you with the relevant and verified news and information. And we welcome your views at any time as we have always done.

We are always there because of you!

Maravi Post team