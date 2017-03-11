The Malawi Electoral Support Network (MESN), said there is need to establish a special court that would deal with electoral issues in the country.

Speaking to the media this past week, MESN chairperson Steve Duwa said the proposed court would help to speed up electoral cases.

He said the current judicial houses delay the handling of electoral cases.

“Electoral cases need to be handled swiftly. And at MESN, we believe that the proposed court would help to speed up such cases,” Duwa said.

Duwa gave the example of the case involving the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Ulemu Msungama, and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Bentley Namasasu, which has been in the court for over two years.

A renowned political analyst, Blessings Chinsinga supports the idea.

He said it would help in dealing with all electoral conflicts accordingly and in good time.

Some political parties such as the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD). and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), support the proposal saying it is a good idea.