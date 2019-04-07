Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both been excluded from the list of World top 10 free-kick takers which is topped by Juninho Pernambucano.

The former Lyon star tops the list with 77 free-kick goals before he retired in 2013. Closely followed is football legend Pele im second placed with 70 free-kick goals.

Messi and Ronaldo both have the 47 and 53 free-kick goals respectively. The duo haven’t score much free-kicks in recent times.

Below is the list of top 10 world free-kick takers ever:

1. Juninho – 77 goals

2. Pele – 70 goals

3. Legrottaglie – 66 goals

4. Ronaldinho – 66 goals

5. Beckham – 65 goals

6. Maradona – 62 goals

7. Zico – 62 goals

8. Ronald Koeman – 60 goals

9. Ceni – 59 goals

10. Carioca – 59 goals.

Source; Lailaijeoma