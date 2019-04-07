Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both been excluded from the list of World top 10 free-kick takers which is topped by Juninho Pernambucano.
The former Lyon star tops the list with 77 free-kick goals before he retired in 2013. Closely followed is football legend Pele im second placed with 70 free-kick goals.
Messi and Ronaldo both have the 47 and 53 free-kick goals respectively. The duo haven’t score much free-kicks in recent times.
Below is the list of top 10 world free-kick takers ever:
1. Juninho – 77 goals
2. Pele – 70 goals
3. Legrottaglie – 66 goals
4. Ronaldinho – 66 goals
5. Beckham – 65 goals
6. Maradona – 62 goals
7. Zico – 62 goals
8. Ronald Koeman – 60 goals
9. Ceni – 59 goals
10. Carioca – 59 goals.
Source; Lailaijeoma