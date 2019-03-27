BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services has said most areas in the Southern Region are likely to experience cool weather this week, with rain drizzles and fog, particularly over highlands.

In a statement released on Sunday, Met Director, Jolam Nkhonkwe, says the weather pattern would be that way due to the incursion of cool and moist south easterly airflow.

Nkhokwe says most Central and Northern region areas are likely to experience scattered-to-widespread thunderstorms, which would be locally heavy and accompanied by thunder and lightning due to oscillation of Inter- Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

“As from Thursday, March 28 to Sunday March 31 2019, most areas in the Southern Region and Central Region would experience cool weather conditions associated with patchy rain drizzles and fog particularly over highlands due to incursion of cool and moist airflow from the south east while most of northern areas are likely to experience scattered to widespread rainfall due to the presence of ITCZ,” reads the weather bulletin in part.

The Southern Region has, in the recent weeks, been affected by rainstorm which caused flooding in about 14 districts.

The floods killed 56 people, injured 577 and affected over 184,500 households, representing over 900,000 people.

“The general public is encouraged to take advantage of any rains to carry out rainwater harvesting, a process of collection and storage of rainwater from surfaces on which rain falls into natural reservoirs or tanks such as rooftop rainwater harvesting including drilling of boreholes to be used for irrigation.

“At night and morning hours, motorists should excise caution due to reduced visibility caused by the occurrence of fog in prone areas caused by drop in temperatures during any rainfall episode,” the bulletin reads in part.

Nkhokwe further says the public is encouraged to carry out tree planting and management activities to enhance reduction of future hazards such as floods and strong winds whose severity and frequency continues to increase due to climate change, rapid urbanisation and population growth.