Day four of the 2018 FIFA World Cup opened with Costa Rica defeating Serbia 1-0 in Group E on Sunday thanks to Aleksandar Kolarov’s curling free kick.

The goal drew comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo’s kick two days prior that helped Portugal score a 3-3 draw with Spain.

In Group F, Mexico shocked the world by defeating Germany 1-0 in one of the most anticipated match-ups of the opening stages.

Hirving Lozano scored his team’s lone goal in the 35th minute Sunday.

Meanwhile, Brazil tied Switzerland 1-1 in their Group E match up.

2018 World Cup Standings

After the opening two days of play, the standings are as follows. Teams are awarded three points for a win and one for a tie. (win – loss – tie)

Group A Standings

Russia (1-0-0) 3 points

Uruguay (1-0-0) 3 points

Egypt (0-0-1) 0 points

Saudi Arabia 0-0-1), 0 points

Group B Standings

Iran (1-0-0), 3 points

Portugal (0-1-0) 1 point

Spain (0-1-1) point

Morocco (0-0-0) 0 points

Group C Standings

France(1-0-0) 3 points

Denmark (1-0-0) 3 points

Peru (0-0-0) 0 points

Australia (0-0-0), 0 points

Group D Standings

Croatia (1-0-0) 3 points

Argentina (0-1-0) 1 point

Iceland (0-1-0) 1 point

Nigeria (0-0-1) 0 points

Group E Standings

Serbia (1-0-0) 3 points

Brazil (0-1-0) 1 point

Switzerland (0-1-0) 1 point

Costa Rica (0-1-0) 0 point

Group F Standings

Mexico (1-0-0) 3 points

South Korea (0-0-0) 0 points

Sweeden (0-0-0) 0 points

Germany (0-0-0) 0 point