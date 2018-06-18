Day four of the 2018 FIFA World Cup opened with Costa Rica defeating Serbia 1-0 in Group E on Sunday thanks to Aleksandar Kolarov’s curling free kick.
The goal drew comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo’s kick two days prior that helped Portugal score a 3-3 draw with Spain.
In Group F, Mexico shocked the world by defeating Germany 1-0 in one of the most anticipated match-ups of the opening stages.
Hirving Lozano scored his team’s lone goal in the 35th minute Sunday.
Meanwhile, Brazil tied Switzerland 1-1 in their Group E match up.
2018 World Cup Standings
After the opening two days of play, the standings are as follows. Teams are awarded three points for a win and one for a tie. (win – loss – tie)
Group A Standings
Russia (1-0-0) 3 points
Uruguay (1-0-0) 3 points
Egypt (0-0-1) 0 points
Saudi Arabia 0-0-1), 0 points
Group B Standings
Iran (1-0-0), 3 points
Portugal (0-1-0) 1 point
Spain (0-1-1) point
Morocco (0-0-0) 0 points
Group C Standings
France(1-0-0) 3 points
Denmark (1-0-0) 3 points
Peru (0-0-0) 0 points
Australia (0-0-0), 0 points
Group D Standings
Croatia (1-0-0) 3 points
Argentina (0-1-0) 1 point
Iceland (0-1-0) 1 point
Nigeria (0-0-1) 0 points
Group E Standings
Serbia (1-0-0) 3 points
Brazil (0-1-0) 1 point
Switzerland (0-1-0) 1 point
Costa Rica (0-1-0) 0 point
Group F Standings
Mexico (1-0-0) 3 points
South Korea (0-0-0) 0 points
Sweeden (0-0-0) 0 points
Germany (0-0-0) 0 point