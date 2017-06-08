The Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) said it has increased its house rentals by 120 percent, Maravi Post have established.

The development comes after MHC recently disclosed that it has started building modern houses in rural areas and renovating its old houses.

The MHC said houses, which were rented at K60,000 have been hiked to K130,000.

This will be with effect from 1 July, 2017 .

While confirming the development, MHC spokesperson Ernestina Lunguzi, said this will help MHC to provide quality services to its tenants.

Lunguzi however, said some house rentals have been increased by 80 percent.

“The increase will help MHC to maintain its old houses,” said Lunguzi.

However, the development has angered some MHC tenants who suspect that MHC has some suspicious motives.

An MHC client, Raphael Mbewe of Naperi also criticised MHC for hiking the rentals at a time when incomes have not been increased.