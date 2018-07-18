By Alick Junior Sichali

Malawi government has been advised not to hasten its plan that patients should produce their national Identity to receive treatment in public health facilities.

Malawi Health Equity Network (Mhen), George Jobe, has gave the advice as ministry of health is planning on the same to improve the sector.

Jobe said despite the arrangement being significant but it would be improper to set it up now as some Malawians are yet to have the ID.

“We have some other people who are yet to register with NRB so for the time being I don’t think is a good move for ministry of health to only be allowing people with national identity cards to be used in public hospitals to access medical services,” Jobe said.

They have been reports that ministry of health want to start using the national identity cards to prevent foreigners accessing medical care meant for Malawians.