LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) on Thursday stir warning to perpetrators of political violences saying will be named and shamed.

The commission says the naming and shaming those might be behind political violence is the taming the vice for peaceful 2019 general elections.

Addressing the news conference in the capital Lilongwe, MHRC commissioner Bertha Sefu expressed concerned over growing political violence ahead of 2019.

Commissioner Sefu said the state human rights agency is aware of politically motivated violence have not been documented demanding the police to concluded their investigation.

“Failure by the police to bring the perpetrators to justice brings about loss of confidence in the justice system and has potential to promote further violence as some members may choose to take the law into their hands.

“While we are calling all concerned stakeholders on these violence; political parties, police, general public to resist from this vice, the commission, will from now on wards name and shame the perpetrators of violence to deter the problem,” warns Commission Sefu.

On Wednesday, The UN in Malawi also expressed concerns about several recent incidents taking place at the beginning of the electoral period.

The world human right body therefore also called on the authorities to investigate and, where relevant

prosecute perpetrators.