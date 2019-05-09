LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A report by the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) on the death of suspect Buleya Lule has implicated nine police officers that it suspects could be behind the murder.

They include acting Commissioner Evalista Chisale – who is wife to Presidential guard commander Norman Chisale and in charge of the central region where the incident occurred, Inspector Ronex Kapesa who is station criminal investigation officer for Dedza and Inspector Mervin Gama of C Division among others.

The report presented this afternoon recommends to the Police IG and the Director of public Prosecution to commence criminal proceedings against the nine.

The report has also backed re-establishment of an independent complaints commission to handle cases of police torture.

The police officers including Superintendent Paul Chipole, Sub-inspector Ikram Malata, Acting Commissioner for Central region Ms Evalista Chisale, Inspector Ronnex Kapena, Station criminal investigation officer for Dedza police station Inspector Mervin Gama.

And four mobile police service officers from C Division have been named.

The commission has therefore instructed the late Lule family to start legal proceedings against the state that the believed family they get compensation.