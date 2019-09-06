By Richard Kayenda

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Mhub, a Malawian organisation that trains youths in technological and entrepreneurship skills, in conjunction with Centre for Youth Development ( CYD ) have drilled secondary teachers in the Northern region of Malawi in computer literacy.

The training which is taking place courtesy of Africa Code Week with support from SAP, a German company that develops computer softwares, runs from 4 to 7 September at Katoto Secondary School in Mzuzu.

About 180 teachers drawn from different schools from Mzuzu City and northern region districts are participating in the training.

The training aims at equipping the teachers with computer skills so that they should train their students in the same as a way of preparing them for the technological future.

Speaking on Thursday, after the training session, Ambassador for Africa Code Week, Daniel Mvalo, who is also one of the trainers, said their aim is to see learners in secondary schools excelling in all subjects, but particularly in Computer Subject so they can be better prepared for the future.

“We are targeting secondary school students because we believe that they are at a level where they can handle computer subject more ably than the primary school pupils. Additionally, this is one way of preparing them for their tertiary education, ” Mvalo said.

Feud Kalimapadzala, one of the teachers who participated in the training, praised it as a powerful initiative in this age of technology.

“The training is very powerful, especially taking into consideration that we are in the technology era. A good number of this generation that is just shooting forth seems to have higher lQ than older generations. So, trainings of this nature are indispensable, ” said Kalimapadzala.

Commending the development is a Mzuzu University lecturer in the Department of Information and Communication Technology, Misheck Nyirenda, who says this is a step in the right direction.

“The training of teachers in computer literacy is a welcome idea towards improving education as it is important in this era where technology plays an important role in the economy of any country.”

“So, the training of the teachers in computer literacy is an indication that they will pass the skills to the students they teach; so they will be prepared for advanced computing skills at higher level such as university since they will have already covered the basics at secondary school level.”

However, Nyirenda observes that the success of the training depends directly on the availability of computers in secondary schools.

Mhub has been training teachers in computer skills for the past two years as one way of passing technological skills on the students.

Apparently, Computer is still regarded as an optional subject in the Malawian Curriculum in spite of the alarming growth of technological innovations all over the world.