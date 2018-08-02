LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Lazarus Chakwera will on Thursday start a three day tour of Lilongwe district in a bid to sensitize the people to go and register for next year’s elections.

Since they got hold of the voter registration apathy news, MCP top leadership have been on the ground encouraging people in its stronghold of central region to go and register in masses.

Last week, Vice President Sidik Mia was on a two day tour of Nkhotakota district making a case on why people needed to go and register. Other MCP officials have also been moving up and down encouraging their people to go and register.

And it has paid dividends as the statistics for the second phase shows that over eighty percent of the targeted people registered in that phase. Perhaps knowing that the strategy is working, MCP has now gone full throttle to reach every nook and crook of Lilongwe district to encourage their people to go and vote.

“Day one tomorrow, MCP leadership will interact with people from Mpingu, Msundwe, Chileka, Namitete, Chawantha, Ng’onga-Ndaula, Phirlilanjuzi, Malingunde, Malili and Likuni.

“Day two, we will storm Dzenza, Chitukula, Mbang’ombe, Ngwangwa-Unit 6, Nsanama, Nsalu and Kabudula.

“And finally day three, we will storm Mchezi, Mthyoka-Nachiola, Mazengera, Matapila, Lundu-Mpeya, Chimbalanga, Chamadenga, Kamphata and Nathenje,” said Mia on his official Facebook page.

Mia said people should go and register in their large numbers so they can have an opportunity to usher into power “a caring government under the transformation leadership of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Dr Lazarus Chakwera.”

On enticing the people to go and register, Mia disclosed that people who have already registered have told him that it is quick and easy to get registered.

“They say it is taking about 30 to 60 seconds. So let’s go and register. Remember the creed: Nothing for us without us. Let’s reboot the system next year. #OperationReboot2019,” Mia concluded his appeal.