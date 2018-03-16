Business tycoon Muhammad Sidik Mia who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) member has reacted to the racist remarks made by Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango describing him as colonialist, saying remarks are regrettable.

Mhango is on record to have told the people who gathered during the official launch of Thumbwe Bridge construction in Chiradzulu that Mia is a colonialist.

“There is a colonialist in the party (MCP), he is coming from Chikwawa and he wants to contest. Sidik Mia is a white person. Let us be careful as some of you end up falling for the trap; when they come here, let them know we are done with colonialists. You should ask them where they are coming from,” Mhango was quoted as saying.

Writing on his official facebook page Mia who quoted Section 20 of the republican Constitution said discrimination based on race is not allowed in the country.

“You may wish to know that what they do in promoting discrimination is contrary to Section 20 of the republican Constitution which clearly stipulates that discrimination of persons in any form is prohibited and all persons are, under the law, guaranteed equal and effective protection against discrimination on grounds of race, colour, sex, language, religion, political or other opinion, nationality, ethnic or social origin, disability, property, birth or other status.

“My fellow Malawians, the fact of the matter, and as everyone else knows, is that I am a bonafide Malawian. You may also wish to know that the people from northern region are bonafide Malawians just like everyone else. Note as well that Tonga’s are bonafide Malawians just everyone else. It is therefore unfair for the DPP leadership to be launching campaign to denigrate a cross section of Malawians. This unfairness must stop,” wrote Mia

He added: “In fact the racism, tribalism, regionalism and cronyism being championed by DPP is one of the reasons why I want MCP President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, to lead this country. In my considered opinion, Dr Chakwera is a symbol of national unity in this country as he is the only leader with no traits of racism, tribalism as well as regionalism in his DNA.”

Meanwhile social commentator has asked Mhango to apologize on the matter.