Former Cabinet Minister Sidik Mia, who attended a fundraiser at Machinjiri’s Malawi Assemblies of God church in Blantyre on Sunday, has described as untrue claims that he has joined Christianity.

Mia, who also expressed interest to contest for Malawi Congress Party Vice Presidency, also denied claims that he ate Mgonero (Holy Communion) during the fundraising service at the church.

Mia said he will always remain true to his Faith and that his commitment to his Faith will not stop him from doing good for others.

“My President Dr Chakwera and I, both a devout Christain and Muslim respectively, deeply appreciate the blessings of all Malawians, including Christians and Muslims, as we stand for office and offer to serve our people to make Malawi a better place.

“Being a Muslim has taught me to be tolerant and respectful of other religions. As a result I have friends and associates from different religious backgrounds. I will always remain true to my Faith,” said Mia.

He then urged people not to listen to misguided people whose job is to create a storm out of teaspoon.

“I didn’t eat Mgonero (Passover) as some people are trying hard to make you believe. I didn’t denounce my religion. Former Head of State Bakili Muluzi was attending similar functions, he could even read Bible Scriptures. Pastors would even pray for him. Did it make him a Christian? Is he a Christian now? Did anyone ever raise any eyebrow?

“And when the same thing happens to Sidik Mia, then he has joined Christianity; then he was eating ‘Mgonero’ and all sorts of stuff?,” contended Mia.

According to him, the pastor at the church asked if he could pray for him and he duly walkes forward for the prayer.

“The Pastor at Machinjiri church said we should pray for you and you expected me to say, “No Pastor, don’t pray for me because I am Muslim?”

“When we organize National Prayers as a country; both Christians and Muslims pray at such functions. Do our Christian brothers and sisters say don’t pray for us because you are a Muslim? Have you ever heard that?

“When we sing the national anthem, both of us Muslims as well Christians; to which God do we make that prayer to? Is it not the same God our creator? Do we not proudly sing it side by side?,” reasoned Mia.

Mia, who served as law maker for Chikwawa Mkombezi for several five year terms, became of a victim propanganda when he joined opposition Malawi Congress Party.

The contest for the country’s Presidency in 2019 has been narrowed to two parties – ruling Democratic Progressive Party and MCP whose is leader Dr Lazurus Chakwera.

And Mia will likely be Chakwera’s running mate in 2019 tripartite elections.