Renowned business tycoon and Lower Shire heavyweight politician, Sidik Mia on Saturday told Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters in Nsanje Lalanje constituency to vote for him as vice President of the party during the convention.

Mia who joined the party recently has been silent on the move despite some rumours.

According to him, his plan is not for personal benefit but to help Dr Lazarus Chakwera in serving Malawians.

During the meeting, which was aimed at thanking the community for voting for MCP candidate Lawrence Sitolo during the just ended by-elections, Mia donated a cow, 50kgs bag of rice, maize flour, tomatoes and 5 litres of cooking oil to each and every polling canter used during the by-elections for cerebration.

“I will also need your support during the convention. I want to become Chakwera’s running mate. I want to assure you that I will also support Sitolo in 2019 tripartite elections,” said Mia.

It is not known how the current MCP vice President Richard Msowoya will react to the development especially because he also want to maintain the position.

Mia’s decision to join the country’s oldest party led to divisions in the party.

Last week, Chakwera met his arch foes Gustave Kaliwo and Richard Msowoya in efforts to patch up their differences.

Mia said that more work needs to be done but remained optimistic that the MCP would be better placed to bail Malawians out of such problems as persistent power outages, deteriorating health and education systems and the high unemployment rate among the youth.

“Look at the challenges people are facing. There are persistent power outages, low quality of education and [poor] health services, unemployment and corruption. We are saying things must change come 2019,” Mia said.

Sitolo promised to serve all the constituents regardless of their political affiliation, saying time for politicking was over.

“During the by-elections, we had Democratic Progressive Party supporters, our Malawi Congress Party supporters and the people who supported the independent candidate. I am saying time for politicking is over and all we want is to develop the constituency,” Sitolo said.