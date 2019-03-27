Mia, Mwenefumbo against same sex marriages……Usi for referendum; Malawi’s presidential runningmates debate

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Presidential Runningmate Muhammad Sidik Mia and United Democratic Front (UDF) Frank Tumpale Mwenefumbo unanimously quashed call to allow Malawians to be practicing same sex marriages in the country.

The two said this during the final Presidential runningmate debates hosted by Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) at Grand Palace in Mzuzu.

The debate was attended by three Presidential runningmates namely Michael Usi of United Transformation Movement (UTM), Sidik Mia of MCP and Mwenefumbo of UDF.

While Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Presidential runningmates Overton Chimulirenji shunned the debate for the third time.

When moderator of the debate Frank Joab Chakhaza brought the issue of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) Mwenefumbo of UDF vehemently rejected same sex marriage in the country describing it as a foreign phenomenon.

Mwenefumbo said once the UDF government led by Atupele Muluzi is ushered into power in the forthcoming polls it will not embrace the LGBTI community.

He said the UDF government will run this country according to the country’s culture and norms.

“LGBTI is not part of our culture its foreign phenomenal and we as UDF we will not tolerate,” said Mwenefumbo while attracting ululation from the crowd.

Contrary to Mwenefumbo remarks, Usi said UTM will not dictate the issue to Malawians but rather call for referendum.

“UTM is believes in democracy. We will call for referendum on the matter.. If Malawians say yes to LGBTI we will go for it if no we will throw it out,” said Usi.

Mia of MCP however said there is no need for a referendum because the vote would be defeated by those in majority.

“With regard to the law presently, the country does not accept same sex marriages and I personally do not subscribe to that as well,” said Mia.

He said Malawi has no obligation to please any one of international bodies on this matter.

Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) remains sensitive in Malawi and is taken as a taboo.