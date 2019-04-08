Submitted By: Innocencia Chikuse

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Deputy President who is also presidential running mate in the forthcoming elections, Sidik Mia, said his party will move to deal with urban poverty by protecting workers from exploitation.

Mia was speaking yesterday at Naotcha ground, Chilobwe Township in Malawi’s commercial city of Blantyre. This area is in Blantyre city south whose shadow MP is Moses Kunkuyu.

Citing the first bullet of the party’s manifesto on page seven under ensuring economic growth and development, Mia, a business tycoon himself, said that MCP will “raise the minimum wage from MK 25,000 to MK 50,000 and the zero-rated Pay as You Earn (PAYE) tax from K 35,000 to MK 100,000 to ensure working Malawians have a dignified living.”

He said it is appalling to see how Malawians are being exploited in their work places saying no one can survive with money as low as K25,000 the whole month. Mia, who appealed to the people to vote for Dr Lazarus Chakwera as President and Moses Kunkuyu as their lawmaker further said that this ‘madness of using and abusing workers will come to an end once we take over,”

The vice president designate said that protecting workers from exploitation is what even international conventions demand. For instance, he cited article 23 (3) of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which stipulates that “everyone who works has the right to just and favorable remuneration ensuring for himself and his family an existence worthy of human dignity…” as another basis in which the MCP government shall base to improve industrial relations in the country.

Reports indicate that Malawian workers are used and abused, given the low wages and/or salaries they receive in Asian shops and industrial sites in Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.