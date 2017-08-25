Salima, August 24 [MaraviPost – MANA]: Malawi Interfaith Aids Association (MIAA) has asked communities in Salima District not to take poverty as a stumbling block for children’s education as they spend money on unnecessary activities.

The sentiments were made on Wednesday by the Chairperson for District Interfaith Aids Coordinating Committee (DIACC), Sheikh Mufti Sosola on the sidelines of child protection meeting.

He said most of the parents fail to provide basic needs to their children to go to school but manage to spend more money for initiation ceremonies and other cultural activities.

“Most of the parents do not know there responsibility, how can one fail to buy a note book costing not more than K 150 for a school going children but spend more than hundred thousands of kwachas on Jando and Chinamwali. This does not make sense at all and it is high time parents change their attitudes towards education,” Sosola advised.

He added that parents and guardians should stop this kind of child rights violations and take charge and responsibility of the children.

Primary Education Advisor (PEA) for Kaphatenga Zone, Thomas Ngwira said most of the children fail to go to school because of their parents and guardians.

“It’s not that these parents are people that they could fail to provide their children with basic needs. It is just abnormal that they don’t do the right things for their children and yet they have assets like chickens that they could help them to provide resources to their children,” he stressed.

In an interview with the Malawi News Agency (MANA), the Executive Director for MIAA, Robert Ngaiyaye said that children should not be provoked but they should be given proper advice so that they could become something else in life.

He said that sending children to school and taking care of them is a responsibility for parents.

Ngaiyaye Urged parents to make sure that their children’s rights are protected at all times.