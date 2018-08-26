By Antonia Paget-The UK Mirror

Friend Brian Oxman has revealed on how Jacko – who would have been 60 this week – was left a broken man

Michael Jackson hated being called Wacko Jacko, it has been claimed

Tormented and tainted star Michael Jackson poured out his pain after police raided his fantasy home, telling a friend: “Neverland has been taken away from me.”

The King of Pop never recovered from the allegations of child abuse which followed the raid and led to his 2005 show trial.

Despite being cleared, his former lawyer and friend Brian Oxman on Saturday, August 25 reveals how Jacko – who would have been 60 this week – was left a broken man.

Every aspect of his life was revealed to the world and he remained haunted by claims of abuse against several other boys.

Today, Oxman reveals Jacko’s demons and tells how the singer: Turned to the Bible, felt he was persecuted like Jesus – and hated being called Wacko Jacko.

Wished he’d stayed married to Lisa Marie Presley.

Was in denial about his prescription drug addiction.

Made peace with his tyrant dad Joe, who beat him as a child.

Described being on stage as “making love to your audience”.