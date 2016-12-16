KARONGA(MaraviPost): The renowned Malawi actor Michael (aka Dr Manganya) Usi has on Friday said the country economy is still colonized despite celebrating its 52 years of independent.

According to Usi, this is because of the failed leadership of the country.

However, Usi who is also the country’s deputy manager of the Adventist Relief Agency (ADRA) said the country has everything to stabilize its economy.

“The economic turmoil that the country is facing is because of the poor leadership,” said Usi.

He gave an example of the Malawi Airlines which is run by Ethiopian Airlines.

Usi tipped President Peter Mutharika to clean his cabinet and government officials saying they are the ones destroying the country’s economy.

“Most of the people surrounding Peter Mutharika are crooked and they are the one’s destroying our economy. If Mutharika want to boost our economy let him fire some of his rotten cabinet ministers,” he suggested.

He then asked Mutharika to include external experts in developing the country