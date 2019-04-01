Micheal Usi Insists MCP Lying in Manifesto

By Patricia Mtungila-MEC STRINGER

After starting his campaign on a bad note in Mzuzu last week were he was booed during the presidential running mate debate for what seemed like speech counter-attacking the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) running mate Mohammad Sidik Mia, the United Transformation Movement (UTM) presidential running mate Dr. Micheal Usi is now set to reclaim his glory and win many hearts in the Northern Region.

Dr. Usi held a campaign rally at Kaviwale Primary School in Mzuzu on Friday were he told hundreds of supporters who scrambled to catch a glimpse of the actor cum politician that Mia lied to Malawians, at the presidential running mate debates held in Mzuzu last week, when he said that an MCP Government can up electricity production to 2000 Megawatts in three years.

“I felt very sorry for Mr. Mia during the debates, he does not know that I read a lot. When he was talking about the MCP manifesto, I told him that they are lying and it is not possible to produce 2000 megawatts of electricity in this Country in three years.

“The current developments in Malawi only require a little more than 700 megawatts and production of hydro electric power takes 7 years and they are saying that they will produce 2000 megawatts in 3 years, that’s a lie? So, if you start lying to Malawians before entering Government how much more when you enter Government,” said Usi.

Dr. Usi has since implored Malawians to vote for Dr Chilima, whom he claims is a genuine statesman who has already won massive donor support.

“Dr Chilima does not want to get into Government to show off, we want to get into Government so that Malawian should start enjoying their Country. The problem is that our leaders want to be praised for doing our their job but we want Malawians to be economically empowered, to be self-reliant odya zake alibe mlandu and we will not expect any praise for empowering Malawians.

“ When the donors heard that Dr Chilima and Dr Usi had paired up to run in these elections, they started calling us to offer their financial support. And when our friends heard that people in lower shire were devastated by floods, they willingly came and pumped in funds to rescue flood victims,” said Usi.

Speaking before Usi, Member of Parliament for Mzuzu City Leonard Njikho took to the podium to castigate the ruling DPP for allegedly lying to Malawians on the construction of 300 houses for the Malawi Police Service.

“My brothers and sisters, they [the DPP Government] promised to construct 300 Police houses in Mzuzu in 2014. They are saying the MP has failed development but they are the ones who have denied us developments. They have failed to bring development to Mzuzu and their time is up, they need to pack and go so that Chilima can give us tangible development,” said Njikho.

MEC launched the campaign period for the May 21 Tripartite Elections on March 19 with a call for peaceful, issue-based campaign. The campaigns are so far proving to be a battle of ideas with candidates hoping to score more points by moving away from dishing handouts to articulating development plans. And participating in the debates of presidential running mates and presidential candidates is slowly becoming a trend in a Country which is establishing itself in what experts are calling a global knowledge economy.